Tamannaah takes off her shoes on stage to light up lamp, impressed fans say she learnt it in South India. Watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took off her shoes as she lit the ceremonial lamp on the opening night of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards (IFFM) 2022. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared a video from the event. Apart from Tamannaah, actor Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap were also present on the stage. (Also Read | Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022 full list of winners)

In the clip, after Taapsee lit a part of the lamp she called Tamannaah to do the same. The actor then took off her shoes and stepped forward to light the lamp. As a woman nearby appreciated her gesture, Tamannaah said, "It's just South Indian tradition." Tamannaah then lit the lamp barefoot. For the event, Taapsee wore an all-black ensemble with matching heels. Tamannaah opted for a green and black dress and heels.

Reacting to Tamannaah's video shared on Instagram, a fan said, "Respect to culture." Another person commented, "This is what South has taught her…" "Wow, small things matter... great gesture by Tamannaah," read a comment. "She is showing her culture, the rich heritage of India, bless you Tamannaah," wrote another fan.

Recently, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announced the winners for the awards for its 13th edition. Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham and Aparna Sen for The Rapist won the award for the best director. Ranveer Singh won the best actor award for 83 and Shefali Shah bagged the best actress award for Jalsa. Kabir Khan's 83 was awarded the best film. The festival was also attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Vaani Kapoor, Nikkhil Advani, Sona Mohapatra, Suresh Triveni, and former cricketer Kapil Dev among others.

Tamannaah will be seen next in Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film Babli Bouncer. The film is set to release on September 23 this year on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Babli Bouncer is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India – Asola Fatepur. Tamannaah will essay the role of Babli Bouncer. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

