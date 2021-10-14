Tanishaa Mukerji calls Aryan Khan's case harassment, wants him freed: 'People have become callous towards our stars'

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has voiced her support for Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan after an alleged drug bust aboard a cruise ship near Mumbai.

Tanishaa has said that Aryan is being ‘harassed’ and that people do not have compassion for him. Speaking to a leading daily, Tanishaa said, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”

Tanishaa also shared a post on Instagram about Aryan and wrote, “Free him already!!”

While Tanishaa did not take any names, actor Taapsee Pannu had recently said in an interview that being a star's son had its perks and baggages. "That’s a part and parcel of being a public figure. And, that’s a baggage every public figure’s family also carries, whether they like it or not. You have the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it. If it’s a family of a big star, you also enjoy the perks of that, right? So, there’s a negative side also that you end up facing,” she had told the daily in another interview.

Tanishaa is the daughter of actor Tanuja and younger sister of actor Kajol. She starred in movies such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Tango Charlie.

Aryan was detained after NCB's raid on a Goa-bound cruise. Aryan and seven others arrested in the case were sent to judicial custody. He has been trying to get bail in the case but without much luck.