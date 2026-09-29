Tanishaa Mukerji says Maharashtra state electricity board are behaving like ‘mafia’, seeks Devendra Fadnavis' help

Actor Tanishaa S Mukerji, sister of Kajol, has a vintage-style ancestral Lonavala property in Pune. She often hosts the entire family there for special occasions and holidays. On Tuesday, the actor took to X to slam Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), for cutting off electricity from her house and producing a huge bill.

What Tanishaa said

Tanishaa Mukerji slammed the MSEB for cutting off electricity supply to her house in Lonavala.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tanishaa made an appeal to the chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her post. It read, “Maharashtra state electricity board in lonavala are behaving like mafia ! They are giving huge bills and forcing payment by cutting off electricity. This is just criminal! Coming on a Saturday evening to cut off the electricity even if it is before the due date and just holding people hostage.”

“@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @myogiadityanath @AmitShah @TataPower pls come to lonavala ! There is no regulation. They are just doing whatever they want!” she concluded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A user commented on the post and asked why she is waiting to pay the due amount before the last date. In response, she shared, “No one is waiting for the last date. But it is illegal to cut the power before the due date and insist on bill payment that is not verified!” Another user said that even they had faced a similar situation. Tanishaa replied, “Pls tag the right people so we can creat change! No monopoly! No bullying!” About the Lonavala property {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user commented on the post and asked why she is waiting to pay the due amount before the last date. In response, she shared, “No one is waiting for the last date. But it is illegal to cut the power before the due date and insist on bill payment that is not verified!” Another user said that even they had faced a similar situation. Tanishaa replied, “Pls tag the right people so we can creat change! No monopoly! No bullying!” About the Lonavala property {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tanishaa had recently given a tour of her grandmother’s ancestral Lonavala home beautifully turned into a heritage homestay. It is named Franjupani House. She shared the tour in a June 6 Instagram post, along with a caption that read, “The Frangipani House- home of my legendary superstar Grandmother, Shobna Samarth. Every wall, each corner of this wonderful house has a story to tell.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said, “I have renovated and redesigned this space in the way that I think my grandmother would have wanted it to be. I didn’t want to overdevelop it. I didn’t want to cut down any of the trees that she planted. My entire childhood and my mother’s entire childhood has been spent on this very property and also just the way that we’ve kept it very authentic and real.”

About Tanishaa's career

Tanishaa, daughter of Tanuja, made her grand Bollywood debut with Sssshhh in 2003 opposite Karan Nath and Dino Morea. The film, however, failed at the box office. She went on to star in Sarkar, Neal ’n’ Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She gained massive public attention in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7, where her relationship with Armaan Kohli became a hot topic. She went on to participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016) and was also seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She later appeared as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur. Tanishaa was last seen in the 2024 film Luv You Shankar.