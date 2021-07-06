Tanishaa Mukerji says she froze her eggs at 39, doctor advised it only when she has ‘no hope of conceiving a baby’

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 39, in case she wants to have children someday. She said that she originally wanted to undergo the procedure when she was 33 but her doctor advised her against it.

Tanishaa Mukerji said that her doctor told her to freeze her eggs only when she had ‘no hope of conceiving a baby’. She called her decision a ‘personal choice’, adding that it is alright for women to not have children.

Speaking to a leading daily, Tanishaa talked about being ‘very conflicted’ around her 39th birthday and how she wanted to freeze her eggs. “I didn’t have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure. They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs,” she said, adding that she got into a ‘hardcore regime’ after that to become fit.

Tanishaa said that she first thought about freezing her eggs a decade ago, when she was 33. “At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you,” she said.

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh... in 2003. She followed it up with films such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie and One Two Three. In 2013, she participated in the seventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss. She was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

