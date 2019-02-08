Tanishaa Mukerji shares precious pictures with mother Tanuja from the Andamans. See here

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Tanishaa Mukerji has shared two new pictures with her mother and veteran actor Tanuja. The mother-daughter duo is currently vacationing it the Andamans.

The pictures show Tanishaa cuddling with her mother as they take a swim in the pool. “Mother o’mine mother o’mine If i were damned of body and soul I know whose prayers would make me whole ! Mother o’mine Mother o’mine! #tanuja #legend #love #mother #tanishaamukerji #healthymindhealthybody #andamanislands,” she captioned the pictures.

“How beautiful the picture is,” commented a fan on the picture. “Awww love u guys stay happy and healthy always...this is so beautiful! u are so damn much lovely,” wrote another. “Very cute n very lovely ma beti,” commented a fan.

Tanisha shared another picture of herself, swimming in a pool. She is seen lying in the water with her eyes closed. Before the Andamans, Tanishaa was in Indonesia and shared pictures from her travels from there as well.

Tanisha’s elder sister Kajol was in the Maldives in December with her family. She was joined by husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa and Yug on the holiday. Before that, she attended a family wedding with Tanishaa and her mother in Mumbai.

