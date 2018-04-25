A mind, soul and body transformation for Tanishaa

A few incidents in actor Tanishaa Mukerji’s life, made her realise that she wasn’t as fit as she thought she was. Tanishaa says, “I tried horse riding and ended up with a terrible catch in the back. Then I shot for a short film and noticed how huge I looked on screen. It was all about not understanding what food was doing to my body. I realised it had a big deal to do with my mind. I knew I was getting older and one of the major results was my body’s breakdown.”

She adds that it was a lot of excess weight that she was carrying. “For the world, I looked thin, but it is not about being thin. We have this notion that working out is always enough. Working out doesn’t alone target the fat in your body. You may do cardio for five hours a day but that is not going to help if you are not watching what goes into your body.” The actor shares that for her, the biggest realisation was how her mood affected her choices. “I started to understand with the help of experts that we use food to deal with our issues. For example, if I am depressed, I will go out and drink with my friends. This is not the right way to live.” Tanishaa also started with Buddhist chanting. “I began chanting after reading about it on social media. With chanting, all my thoughts would come true the next day, including my bad thoughts.”

Actor Tanisha Mukerji

The actor gave up after she felt the experience got a little “weird”. But soon another life experience made her start it over. “I visited Bhutan for a friend’s party and was re-introduced to it. This time it chose me and my spiritual journey began.” Tanishaa says the experience also taught her to chant in the right manner. She adds that her mother, actor Tanuja, has been extremely supportive through this journey. “My mum has always been supportive in whatever I do,” she says. The spiritual change has disciplined her food choices too. “We easily get tricked into fad diets without weighing the pros and cons. We happily gobble almond flour, without realising it is made of almonds and is full of fat. It is important to know how to control your mind.”

The result has been some good-humoured reprimanding from brother-in-law, actor Ajay Devgn. “He keeps saying that I have become too thin! But this is what my natural body should be without the excess fat that I was caring around,” says Tanishaa.