Tanishk Bagchi on getting trolled for Aap Jaisa Koi remix: I got award for an original song, it is a big thing

Tanishk Bagchi has constantly faced the heat for recreating songs in Hindi films, but the musician is least bothered about it. The 42-year-old got mercilessly trolled for remixing the iconic melody Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film, An Action Hero. The original was sung by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan and was filmed on yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman. The music composer, in an exclusive chat, tells us how he doesn’t give two hoots about what trolls say and asserts that work is his sole passion.

“I don’t have the time to look at social media or negative comments. I am always occupied with my work. I get a song and then I move on to the next project. My work is my main passion and I do not focus on what everyone is saying. Award mil gaya na for an original song, it is a big thing,” says Bagchi. For the unversed, Bagchi bagged an award for his original track Raataan Lambiyan featured in the Shershaah (2021).

Social media users from Pakistan thronged to Twitter to mock Tanishk Bagchi for ruining the classic melody. And if this was not enough, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, too, took a jibe at the recreated version through a tweet. “Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave,” he wrote.

Asked Bagchi his opinion on people remixing their own songs on Instagram and getting millions of views, the latest being Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja getting viral from Pakistan, he says every trend is a good thing as long as people enjoy it. “They are creating their own genre. However, the attention span of people is becoming short. Abhi reel 15 seconds hai, kal ko 2 seconds ho jaayega,” he notes.

Bagchi also sheds light on the debate about songs being made specially for Instagram reels. “It’s a marketing gimmick. The rules keep changing. It’s good if a specific part of the song is being focused on,” says the musician who is currently hooked to bangers like Calm Down, Pasoori, and Jhoom.

On that one song which he will never recreate, Bagchi reveals that these things are not in his hands as he revels in the success of his latest original track Bana Sharabi featured in Govinda Naam Mera.