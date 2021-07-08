Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tanuja turns emotional as she watches daughter Kajol's video message for her on Super Dancer
bollywood

Tanuja turns emotional as she watches daughter Kajol's video message for her on Super Dancer

Kajol's video message left her mother Tanuja in tears on Super Dancer Chapter 4. Watch a new promo here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Tanuja poses with her daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Veteran actor Tanuja became emotional during an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, on which she appeared as a guest. A promo video of the episode showed Tanuja watching a video message from her daughter, Kajol, and getting teary eyed.

"Sabse badi gift meri maa ne jo mujhi di hai (The biggest gift that my mother has ever given to me) is upbringing," Kajol says in her message. Hearing this, Tanuja cried, and wiped her tears with a handerkchief. She said that sometimes, it is difficult to convey's one's happiness.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur empathised with Tanuja in that moment. Shilpa and Tanuja were also seen dancing together on the stage, and admiring the contestants' performances.

ry decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman.”

She spoke about the upbringing her mother gave her, and credited her for how she turned out. "My mom is amazing. I tell her this also. I am grateful for her upbringing of me. I feel like I am a better person and adult today because of the things she taught me when I was a child," she said.

