Neetu Kapoor tears up as Super Dancer contestants pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor: 'It was so touching'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor broke down on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 after the contestants performed to her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor's songs. The latest episode will see Neetu as a guest judge on the show.

On Instagram, Sony TV shared a clip of the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 in which the contestants paid tribute to Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's on-screen journey.

In the clip, Neetu can be heard saying, as she broke down, “Itna accha tribute (Such a good tribute). I don't think anyone has ever given me ya kabhi desakta hai (or can give me). It was so touching.”

Neetu wore a blue salwar suit with matching jewellery. The Amar Akbar Anthony star also danced with the contestants and the judges, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur, to one of her tracks.

In the episode, Neetu's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, found a fan in contestant Anshika Rajput, who spoke to him over a call. Ranbir told Anshika that he will meet her in person soon. Anshika, along with her partner, danced to the iconic song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from Neetu's movie Karz. After her performance, Anshika told Neetu that she is a big fan of Ranbir, who then had a conversation with her over the telephone.

Anshika said, "Neetu ma'am, main Ranbir sir ki bohut badi fan hoon (I'm a big fan of Ranbir sir) ." She also showed her a card in which it was written, "Ranbir sir you are my favourite," with 'Anshika' written at the bottom of the card.

On the call, Ranbir said, "Hi Anshika kaese ho aap (how are you)?" She replied, "Main acchi hoon sir. Aap kaese ho (I'm doing well. How are you?" "Main 100% bohut jaldi aunga lekin usse pehle I'll meet you also (I'll come very soon 100% but before that I'll meet you also). Thank you so much and best of luck." She replied, "Thank you, sir".

Also Read | Arshad Warsi: I hope people accept that Covid-19 is here to stay

Meanwhile, Neetu is all set to make a comeback to films with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.