Tanushree Dutta says she's being harassed, asks for help but promises won't attempt suicide: 'Kaan kholkar sunlo'

Tanushree Dutta said she is being harassed ‘very badly’. On Tuesday, the actor shared a long note explaining her ordeal after being ‘targeted’ by ‘Bollywood mafia, political circuit and anti-national elements’. The actor stated in her Instagram post that although she was under extreme mental and physical pressure, she would not resort to ‘suicide for sure’. Tanushree had made headlines in 2018, when the Me Too movement gained momentum in India after she shared her sexual harassment allegations against well-known Bollywood celebs. Read more: Tanushree Dutta shares pic of bruises after road accident

In her latest social media post, Tanushree shared that she was in talks for various upcoming projects. The actor said that she ‘barely escaped death’ after some recent incidents, but was not going anywhere and was ‘here to stay and resurrect’ her career. She also asked for help.

Tanushree wrote in her note as she shared her recent encounters, “I'm being harassed and targeted very badly. Please someone do something! First it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications and steroids, which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May, my vehicle brakes (were) tampered (with) twice and (met with an) accident. I barely escaped death and returned (to) Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life and work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat. I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log (I will not die by suicide; everyone hear this loud and clear)! Nor am I leaving and going anywhere. I'm here to stay and resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before.”

Tanushree blamed ‘Bollywood mafia' and the ‘political circuit of Maharashtra’ for the attacks on her. The actor also said that the Me Too culprits, whom she exposed, ‘are behind all this’. Earlier, Tanushree had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and getting too close to her, while shooting for a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Please. She said that he called members of a political party to intimidate her, when she refused to perform a dance sequence with him. The actor had also alleged that Ganesh Acharya, who was the choreographer for the song, introduced new steps which were ‘intimate’.

“The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti - national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #MeToo culprits and the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted and harassed like this? Shame on you all. Shame on you,” she wrote in her new post.

In her note, Tanushree also said that ‘a lot of people will try to dismiss’ her allegations. The actor said her ‘discussing some topics’ on Instagram had ‘rubbed off some people the wrong way’. “All the rumours must be true if someone like me, who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this and strengthen my spirit further. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities I am getting and start fresh in life,” she wrote.

Tanushree also wrote, “It's severe mental, physical and psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys and girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice? I wish Presidents Rule and military rule to be established in Maharashtra and central govt exerting total control over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also.”

