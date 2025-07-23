Tearful Tanushree Dutta says she is facing harassment since #MeToo complaint, pleads: ‘Do something before its too late’

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who is credited for sparking the #MeToo movement in India, has posted a video of herself crying inconsolably, claiming that she is being harassed in her own home. She also revealed that she has raised the matter with the police. Tanushree Dutta gained fame with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.

Tanushree Dutta breaks down in video

On Tuesday, Tanushree took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen breaking down in tears. In the video, she said, “I am being harassed in my own house. I just called the cops and they have asked me to come to the police station to lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow or day after. I am not well. I have been harassed so much in the past five years that I have fallen sick.”

She continued, “I am unable to work. My entire house has been messy. I can’t hire maids because they plant them in my house. I have had terrible experience with maids who come in and steal and do other things.”

Tanushree posted the video with the caption, “I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya (I reached out to the police today as I was fed up of all this). Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late.”

Tanushree posts another video

The actor shared another video that shows only darkness, with a loud screeching noise heard in the background.

Sharing the video, Tanushree wrote, “I have also dealt with loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020! I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago.”

“Now I just live with it and put headphones with Hindu mantras to distract my mind and keep my sanity. Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and anxiety for last 5 years and this was going on all day and evening way past acceptable and allowed hours,” she added, mentioning that she will share more details with the police in her FIR.

About Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree's first brush with fame came when she won the Femina Miss India Universe crown in 2004. She went on to do films such as Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag.

In 2018, Tanushree made strong accusations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. She faced political backlash and criticism from artists in the Indian film industry, while Nana Patekar denied the allegations. She filed an FIR in October 2018. Nana Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police in 2019.

Tanushree's last on-screen appearance was in a 2013 film called SuperCops Vs Super Villains. Her sister Ishita Dutta Seth is also an actor, who has appeared in films like Drishyam.