Tanushree Dutta breaks silence on court rejecting her MeToo complaint against Nana Patekar. Here’s what she has to say

In a significant setback for Tanushree Dutta, a Mumbai court has dismissed her plea challenging the relief granted to veteran actor Nana Patekar in the #MeToo case she filed against him. The actor is not disappointed by the judgment and instead is motivated to take her fight ahead with more zeal. Also read: Mumbai court closes ‘Me Too’ case against Nana Patekar, 3 others filed by Tanushree Dutta Tanushree took to her Instagram Stories to react to the new update in the case.

Tanushree reacts on court closing the MeToo case against Nana Patekar

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to react to the new update in the case. She wrote, “Hello everyone, I have very good news to share!! The court has cancelled the B-summary report filed by the Mumbai Police on the Horn ok please sexual harassment complaint against Nana Patekar and others. The police had tried to close the case in 2019 by citing a false and malicious B-summary report without even talking to any of my witnesses, meanwhile my witnesses all were getting threats by Nana's goons and underworld liasons. Recently one of our prime witness directly deposited her testimony against Patekar in court and corroborated my whole complaint and also the fact that she was pressured into silence by unknown men threatening her over fone. The court took cognizance of this witness testimony via a filed affidavit and came to the conclusion that the B summary report by the police cannot be accepted by court. So we have won this case and now the Mumbai Police will have to file a chargesheet on the matter”.

Her Instagram Story.

In a series of posts, Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of “trying to spread fake news on the judgment that is passed by the court”.

She wrote, “Me and my legal team have won the case, and any media house that is printing a false totally opposite story will have to answer the court and will by default become a party to the harassment case. The court has dismissed/ cancelled/refused to take cognizance of the B-summary report filed by police on the 2008 harassment incident on the Horn ok please movie set. Nana Patekar tried to close the case on himself by filing a B summary but court has rejected it. So the case is still open and the police will have to file a chargesheet on the case against Nana. Stop spreading fake news because this is my season of victory. Chargesheet will be filed soon on Nana Patekar and others as police have no other option now”.

She put out a series of stories to express her views.

The actor also requested the court to explain the judgment.

"Court language is complicated and he has taken advantage of it. Please verify facts before printing. You can get the court order official copy and verify what the decree actually means instead of just printing what a PR team gives you,” she wrote, while leveling new accusations at Nana Patekar.

What is the new judgment in Tanushree Dutta’s MeToo complaint against Nana Patekar?

On Friday, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri disposed of two criminal cases relating to sexual harassment registered against actor Nana Patekar and three others by actor Tanushree Dutta during the ‘Me Too’ movement.

The first FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station on October 5, 2018, and the second five days later. The FIRs pertained to two incidents alleged to have taken place in March 2008 and October 2010. Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang and Abdul Sami Abdul Gani Siddhiqui with ‘outraging and insulting her modesty on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

The investigation by the Oshiwara police found nothing incriminating and that the complaints were false. The police had accordingly filed summary reports to close the proceedings.

On Friday, the Metropolitan magistrate NV Bansal closed the first case, stating that the police had filed the closure reports beyond the period of limitation.