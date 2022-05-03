Tanushree Dutta shares pic of bruises after road accident, jokes layer of fat on body didn't let her break any bones

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently met with a road accident on her way to a temple. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that the accident took place after the vehicle she was travelling in had a brake failure. She also said that she escaped 'with just a few stitches'. Tanushree also shared several pictures, including one of the bruises on her leg. (Also Read | Tanushree Dutta looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back')

In the pictures, Tanushree wore maroon and white ethnic wear as she clicked selfies and pictures with several people inside the temple complex. The last photo on her post gave a glimpse of her leg on which several cuts were seen.

Sharing the pictures, Tanushree captioned the post, "Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!"

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tanushree shared her photos and wrote about her faith and the accident. "My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand...Its a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn't know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine. I prayed for no broken bones...so no broken bones...People on the 2nd floor heard the crash..but no broken bones..I choose to live by faith...whatever happens happens for my best. It's OK.. I'm fine now..Tomorrow will be a better day."

Tanushree shared her photos.

Tanushree wrote about her faith.

"And I believe that nothing bad can ever happen on Sundays & Mondays...so if something happened it's probably good for me in some unfathomable way...Something great is about to manifest. Maybe I'm supposed to receive something awesome & God is just removing the bad stuff first...I'm excited for tomorrow...#enthucutlet," she also wrote.

The actor added, "The heavy fat layer in my leg didn't let my bones break disc to impact. My diet change last few months...Fat ke hhi kuch fayde hai...cute lagne ke alawa (There's some advantage of fat other than looking cute)..."

The actor also joked about her diet and gaining weight. "Hey Prabhu!! Ab toh bala tal gayee (Oh God! Now the evil has passed)..can I pls come bk to my supermodel shape ki golgappa devi roop hi continue karoon (should I continue with my current form)?? Itna saare doodh aur ghee consume kiya hai pichle kuch months mein..bohut bakre bechare bhi kat gaye for my consumption..laga jaise mere andar bhi ek miniature peeth ki sthapna kar rahe ho aap vitamins ki what lagake..fitness toh ok hai but model shape ki swaha ho gayee...bhasm ho gaya mera size zero wala swag. Aur bhookh aisi ki maano black hole jaisa vaccum develop ho raha hai andar (I've consumed so much milk, ghee and meat in the last few months I feel that you have established a miniature temple inside me after kicking away vitamins...my model shape is gone and my size zero has disappeared. I feel so hungry as if there's a black hole like vaccum developing inside me)..," said the actor.

She also wrote, "I have a 300-year-old connection with Mahakaal...can't remember fully but yeah aaj ki shraddha nahi hai (this is not today's faith)...in fact all my deities that I love & interact with I have ancient history with them that is beyond my current birth..."

In her latest Instagram post, Tanushree shared a video as she entered the temple limping. She captioned the post, "Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger...very humbling experience too knowing that I'm perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be..."

