Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain celebrate his birthday in Alibaug, check out luxurious villa they rented

Actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are in Alibaug for the weekend. The couple has rented a luxurious holiday villa with a few of their friends and have been sharing pictures from the getaway.

On Thursday the travel party celebrated Aadar's 27th birthday at the Villa Magnolia in Alibaug. Pictures from the party show Tara in a white dress, feeding cake to Aadar, who wore a striped white shirt for his birthday. More pictures show Tara, Aadar and his elder brother Armaan cooking something on the barbecue in the garden.

Their friends also shared videos of everyone having fun in the large pool. Aadar and Tara are seen enjoying a good time with their friend, taking a dip and even feasting on some charcuterie board treats.

Villa Mangnolia is available for renting at approximately ₹50,000 per night. It has a large pool and five bedrooms for their guests. Check out more pictures:

Aadar Jain and friend at the party.

Aadar Jain's friends are sharing videos and pictures from the getaway.

Aadar Jain's birthday party villa.

Earlier on Thursday, Tara wished Aadar on his birthday with a special post. She posted a pictures of him and wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with a black heart emoji and a wave emoji. Aadar replied, "I love you sunshine girl."

Tara and Aadar rarely speak about each other in public but confirmed they were dating each other, last year on his birthday. She shared a picture of them and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." On Tara's birthday, Aadar, too, posted a picture and wished her.

Aadar told Hindustan Times earlier this year, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it."