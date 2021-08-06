Lara Dutta's daughter said 'they are going to kill you' after seeing her BellBottom look, Mahesh Bhupathi refused a hug

Actor Lara Dutta has revealed her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira's reaction after they saw her in prosthetics. She will play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film BellBottom.

Lara Dutta, in an interview, said that she had begun preparing for her role amid the pandemic last year. Due to the lockdown, her meetings took place at home and her family members were present during her look tests.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Lara spoke about her daughter's reaction. She said, "She was intrigued. She saw it come alive in front of her... She came in and she saw whole silicon on my face and said, 'Mum they are going to kill you, you can't breathe.' She was so worried. Ya, but having said that, she was also very intrigued and was like, 'Can I touch the nose, the eyebrows? Can I do this, that?'."

On Mahesh Bhupathi's reaction, Lara added, "My husband was shocked. He probably felt very unsettled with the look. He was like 'I don't want to hug you'. You don't really look like yourself."

Lara on Thursday gave a peek into her transformation for the role. On Instagram, she posted a video in which her make-up team changed her look with the help of prosthetics.





She had captioned the post, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as the assassination of the former prime minister. The movie also features actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

BellBottom is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. The audience will be able to watch the film in 2D and 3D formats.