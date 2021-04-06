Tara Sutaria drops sultry photo, boyfriend Aadar Jain says she gives him ‘fever’

Tara Sutaria treated fans to a stunning monochrome picture from one of her photoshoots. She captioned it, “Fever,” followed by black and white heart emojis. She got a compliment from her boyfriend Aadar Jain. “You give me,” he commented, along with a black heart emoji.

Many fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section of Tara’s Instagram post. “Hotter than the sun,” one wrote. “Sizzling gorgeous look,” another commented, while a third called her “ravishing”.

Tara Sutaria's Instagram post.

Last month, Tara tested positive for Covid-19 and has also recovered from it. Sharing the news on Instagram stories, she had written, “Thank you all for your concern and love. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well. Lots of love to you all.”

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aadar talked about the importance of Tara in his life. However, he stopped just short of confirming their relationship.

“Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it,” he said.

Aadar will be seen next in Hello Charlie, alongside Shlokka Pandit, Jackie Shroff, and Elnaaz Norouzi. He revealed that Tara has already watched the film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, and already counts it among her favourites.

“She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat, director) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it's one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies,” he said.