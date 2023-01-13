Amidst break-up rumours with Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria poses happily for dinner date

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared dreamy pictures of herself from her dinner date. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera, amid break-up rumours with boyfriend Aadar Jain. Her celebrity friends and fans reacted to her post. (Also read: Disha Patani is all smiles as she poses with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, appear to make things official on Insta; See pics)

In the pictures, she opted for a white outfit with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair loose, and a candle's light was falling on her face. She kept her right hand on the face while posing for the camera. She smiled and looked straight into the camera in a cafe.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tara wrote a cryptic caption, “The very thought of you and I forget to do, the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream.. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything (musical notes emojis).” Actor Sanjana Sanghi, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, digital creator Amulya Rattan and actor Celina Sharma dropped heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Tara's fans wrote, “Soo pretty (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Gorgeous.” A fan wrote, “Beautiful as ever (red heart emoji).” A fan wrote, “She is glowing so much.” “Candle night dinner with you, one day?”, added one. “You are good and now that you have broke up is all good for your career….but listen? pls select good roles”, wrote another.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tara posted pictures of herself. She captioned one of the pictures, “Evenings with my best girl @missmehtaa (musical note and white heart emojis).” She added The Very Thought Of You on the other photo.

Tara Sutaria shares her dreamy pictures from candle night dinner via Instagram Stories.

Tara confirmed her relationship with Aadar with an Instagram post on his birthday in 2020. Sharing a picture of them together, she had written, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" and he had reacted by writing "I love you" in the comment section.

A recent report of ETimes claimed that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain parted ways mutually. The report also said that the two will remain friends as they still care for each other. However, they have neither denied nor accepted the breakup speculations yet in front of their fans.

Tara kept silent when paparazzi asked her about her break-up rumours with Aadar as she arrived at Mumbai airport on January 4.

In September, 2022, Tara and Aadar took a trip to Paris together. The two were seen in photos with their close friend Alekha Advani. While they keep dropping comments on each other's posts, both of them were visibly missing from each other's Instagram posts.

