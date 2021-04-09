Tara Sutaria: I wish for safety of everyone who comes to watch our films

After the many film release announcements in the last couple of months, things took an unfortunate turn with postponements once again due to spike in Covid cases. Tara Sutaria, who has two releases lined up this year feels that safety is paramount but she is still being positive about the release calendar.

“My wish for 2021 is safety for everyone who comes to watch our films. It would be wonderful if there were no hindrances in the multiple releases that were announced. We have all worked so hard for so long and there are such amazing movies releasing this year. But I hope everyone is safe (foremost),” she says.

While theatres are shut in Maharashtra for the time being , they are open in other parts of the country. Wishing for a safe cinema viewing experience, the actor further adds, “I hope everyone who comes and watches films have a ball watching them. I think everyone deserves to come to cinema and have a good time and just be safe.”

Sutaria herself tested positive for Covid last month but has since recovered and even urged everyone to be safe recently.

If all goes well, the 25-year-old indeed has a busy schedule for this year and next. Besides Tadap and Heropanti 2, she is also shooting for Ek Villain 2 which is slated to hit theatres next year.

“We have been working on Tadap for almost two years now and I am so happy that we were able to share the first look recently and even Heropanti posters will be out soon. I am really looking forward to it. It is really going to be amazing and I am really excited to have people watch both the films this year and of course Ek Villain Returns next year,” she concludes.