Tara Sutaria shoves photographer as he gets too close; fans call out intrusive behaviour: ‘Well deserved’

Tara Sutaria has been in the news for her role in Yash-starrer Toxic. Amid the buzz around the film, a video of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Tara is seen shoving aside a photographer’s camera after he appears to come too close to her.

Tara Sutaria shoves photographer

Tara Sutaria starred in Yash's Toxic.

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The video shows Tara making her way to a store in Mumbai. She is dressed in an all-white outfit and wearing black sunglasses. As she approaches the entrance, she is surrounded by photographers, while members of her staff try to shield her with umbrellas.

Amid the crowd, a photographer appears to move very close to Tara with his camera. The actor then pushes his camera aside before continuing towards the store.

However, some photographers are also heard calling out Tara’s name in a mocking manner, with their behaviour bordering on catcalling. A few of them can be heard asking Tara to wait and pose for photographs after the incident.

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Fans come to Tara's defence

{{^usCountry}} The video did not go down well with several social media users, who criticised the paparazzi for invading Tara's personal space. One Reddit user questioned the way the photographer called out to Tara and wrote, “Look at them calling Tara as if they are calling their wife.” Another comment read, “She should have just pushed them stronger. How dare they call her? They sound like Taraaa, Taraahhh. Such clowns.” “Paps don’t understand the concept of personal space,” another user wrote. “Should have pushed harder. This was well deserved,” read another comment. About Tara Sutaria {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video did not go down well with several social media users, who criticised the paparazzi for invading Tara's personal space. One Reddit user questioned the way the photographer called out to Tara and wrote, “Look at them calling Tara as if they are calling their wife.” Another comment read, “She should have just pushed them stronger. How dare they call her? They sound like Taraaa, Taraahhh. Such clowns.” “Paps don’t understand the concept of personal space,” another user wrote. “Should have pushed harder. This was well deserved,” read another comment. About Tara Sutaria {{/usCountry}}

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Tara Sutaria began her career as a child artist on television and appeared in shows such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She went on to star in films including Marjaavaan, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva. Tara is now set to be seen in Yash-starrer Toxic, which marks another major project in her filmography.

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Previously, Tara was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Veer Pahariya. However, as per report they have part ways. In an old interaction with HT City, Tara had spoken about keeping her private life away from the cameras.

She said, "I navigate the scrutiny and attention that comes with fame with grace and perspective. I’ve learned not to take everything personally and to focus on the love, not the noise. I just step back, disconnect, and return to my core -- my family and close friends keep me grounded and sane."