What is dyscalculia? Tara Sutaria opens up about her math-learning disability

Tara Sutaria recently opened up about living with dyscalculia, a learning disability that can make it difficult to understand, process and work with numbers. While talking about financial literacy in an August 28 interview with Hauterrfly, the Toxic actor revealed that she often makes mistakes when attempting calculations. As a result, she relies on her father and accounts team to help her navigate financial decisions and manage her finances.

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The 30-year-old star said, “I am lucky because my dad really helps me with that. It’s very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman. I try to understand as much as I can but I have a learning disability, a maths learning disability, called dyscalculia. I try, but more often than not I make a mistake. So I need my team, I have my accounts team and all of that – they look into everything.”