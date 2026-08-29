Tara Sutaria calls Toxic co-star Yash a genuinely sensitive person: ‘Bohot kam hota hai industry mein’

Yash's pan-India release, Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After much delay, the Geetu Mohandas film was finally released in theatres on August 26. Although the film is doing well at the box office, it has received largely negative response from the audience. Now, Tara Sutaria has shared her experience of working on the film in an interaction on The Male Feminist podcast. Yash and Tara Sutaria in Toxic (Photo: Instagram)

What Tara said about Yash Yash plays a toxic, angry and alpha character in the film. But how is he in person, in real-life. Would she call him a male feminist? Tara says, “He is one of most sensitive and genuinely, he is thinking about the other person more than himself. Bohot kam hota hai hamare industry mein, ye dekhna (It is rare to see such a person in this industry). He is unlike anyone I have met. He is very considerate.”

During the chat, Tara also talked about the constant comparisons that are made with female actors. “In our industry every single actress fits a different role. I don't think you can compare anybody. Everybody is doing different work. Sometimes we are compared with one another, on social media. This or that. This name or that name. They never do that for guys! I have never seen, this hero or that hero,” she added.

Toxic also features multiple female actors. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara.