Yash's first reaction revealed after much-hyped Toxic fails to impress, tanks at box office: ‘Leave it’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring and co-written by Yash, was released in theatres in August amidst much hype. The film, however, opened to trolling and lukewarm reviews, failing to make a mark at the box office or impress fans. Jaidev Mohan, who worked as a dubbing supervisor for the film, revealed how Yash reacted upon learning about the film’s failure. Yash plays dual roles in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, which he co-wrote.

Yash first reaction to Toxic failure revealed Jaidev spoke about Toxic’s failure on Prajavani’s YouTube channel and claimed that more than 3 lakh piracy links have been taken down since the film’s release. When asked if the team is pained, given how Yash dedicated more than 4 years of his life to the film, he replied, “I haven’t met him since the release, but I have spoken to him twice on the phone. What else do you expect? I am a very small part of this movie. But I got very emotional after seeing the reviews and reactions on its release day. I got his phone call saying, don’t worry too much. Let’s leave it to the audience; it’s their wish. There is work to be done next. But I can hear the pain.”

Jaidev, however, stated that he has also come to accept the response. “It grew from a seed four years ago. I’ve heard it from its first version. The versions change by the time you finish shooting. I saw how it grew and evolved. But it’s okay. At the end of the day, the audience is mahaprabhu (supreme); they’re the ultimate. If they like it, they will. If they don’t, they don’t. You can’t say, we made it well, they didn't get it,” he said. In the same interview, he called Geetu a ‘firebrand’ and stated that it was clear on social media that many had ‘something against’ the filmmaker.

Jaidev was also asked whether other actors were making attempts to diminish Yash’s stardom. Claiming that the actor has a ‘defence mechanism ready’, he stated that it’s ‘not that easy to defeat him’.