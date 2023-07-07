Tarla movie review: Huma Qureshi serves us a feel-good recipe topped with mixed spices

For those familiar with late chef-cookbook author Tarla Dalal, and admire her culinary skills, this biopic would seem like a fitting ode to her contribution to the world of food. A film about dreams, desires, family, ups and downs, all bound by the love for food, Tarla is one of the finest biopics in recent times. But only in terms of its execution, not performances. Narrating a sweet, simple and uncomplicated tale, director Piyush Gupta relies on a straightforward screenplay to make his point, and in the process, takes us closer to the glorious journey of Tarla Dalal from being a 'housewife' to a household name when it comes to easy-to-make 'vegetarian' recipes.

Tarla movie review: Huma Qureshi played the beloved late chef.

The story traces how a young Tarla (Huma Qureshi) dreams big, but lacks direction in life. Married for 12 years to Nalin Dalal (Sharib Hashmi) and with three kids, a lot of discontent remains buried deep; Tarla still yearns to do something in life, as she keeps saying, 'Kuch toh karna hai, par yeh kuch kya hai, abhi maloom nahi'. She continues to be a successful homemaker, and when opportunities come knocking at her door one after the other, there is a lot she has to let go of. That's where the dilemma begins, and how she manages to fight against all odds, forms the gist of the story. What we see unfold is Tarla's journey from the time her husband motivates her to start home-cooking tuitions to her struggle of selling her first cookbook, and finally, having her own cookery show on TV.

At a runtime of almost two hours, Tarla is neither dragged nor boring, but there are places it struggles to keep you hooked. Gupta, who has co-written the story with Gautam Ved, doesn't hesitate in showing us the dilemma that a housewife (read homemaker) goes through when it comes to focusing on her career and being there for her family. I liked the portions where Huma is celebrating her little victories and finding joy in what she does.

However, one question remains unanswered till the end: Did Tarla have an innate passion for cooking or does she realise it only while trying to convert her non-vegetarian husband by making equally delicious vegetarian dishes for him? Had Gupta delved into this a bit deeper, we would have explored more about her life choices. Also, the film barely tells us about how Tarla was as a child or a youngster. Why unlike girls her age, she didn't mind cooking in the kitchen? Why on her parent's insistence, she was okay to let go of her studies and get married without pursuing any career?

Huma leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of titular character, but I just can't visualise her as Tarla. We all remember the late chef as someone with an infectious smile and an extremely calm persona, who you can't imagine getting angry, let alone shouting at someone. Cut to Huma as Tarla, there are several places where you feel the disconnect with latter's original demeanour. And it's not only the physical appearance, but also the way Huma emotes onscreen — she succeeds in sending across the message, but never looks convincing enough to let us travel back to Tarla Dalal's era. I wonder if a different casting for titular part would have made more impact in terms of performance! Sharib as Nalin, who has a habit of rating everything — from Tarla's smile to her cooking skills to his day at work — is a perfect 10 when it comes to acting department. The way he supports to his wife, takes up the role of a publisher when he himself has lost his job at a textile factory, Hashmi portrays it all so effortlessly. I loved the emotionally charged portions between Huma and Sharib and they're shot beautifully. Bharati Achrekar as Tarla's neighbourhood aunty lends her able support to the story, and acts as a constant driving force.

Watch Tarla for a feel-good delicious experience, and even if you don't find Huma convincing enough as Tarla, there is very little to complain. The film is now streaming on Zee5.

