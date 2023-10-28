Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film flies low at 1.25 crore

Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated aerial action film received a lukewarm response at the box office on its opening day. The film collected ₹1.25 crore on its first day of release as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The portal also reports the film had only 6.83 percent occupancy on Friday. Also read: Tejas movie review: Kangana Ranaut takes you on a bumpy ride through skies and geopolitics

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. She goes on a mission to rescue hostages from terrorists in the film.

The film has been written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala. It also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak. The film also has quite a few good songs like Dil Hai Ranjhana and Jaan Da.

The film's popular line "Chhedoge to chhodenge nahi (if you mess with us, we won't spare you)" has been used by Kangana during the film's promotions. An internet user had once shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying a similar line during one of his speeches and had asked Tejas director to give credit to the PM for the same. Responding to the tweet, Kangana had written, “Ha ha credit to definitely banta hai (he does deserve the credit).”

Tejas has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read: “Tejas is a film that soars when it comes to action but painfully crashes when it attempts to navigate complex geopolitics. Kangana Ranaut as the titular character is earnest as a lady airforce pilot, occasionally having to prove her place in the Air Force or in the society as a free thinking independent and a brave woman, flanked perfectly both literally and metaphorically by Anshul Chauhan, who compliments Tejas' courage and impulsiveness, with guile, patience and a bit of filmy drama.”

