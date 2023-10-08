Tejas trailer: You do not want to be Kangana Ranaut’s enemy for she is ready to fight till her last breath

On Sunday, on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, the cast and makers of Tejas unveiled the film's eagerly-awaited trailer. It is gripping and promises an action-packed film. Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on October 27. Also read: Kangana Ranaut is ready to take off in Tejas teaser

Watch Tejas trailer

Tejas trailer featuring Kangana Ranaut as a an IAF fighter pilot is out.

Tejas revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, with the goal of inspiring and instilling a deep sense of pride in every Indian. It portrays the dedication and challenges faced by IAF pilots as they tirelessly defend the nation.

The trailer for the film, being called 'India's first aerial action movie', opens with a series of IAF fighter jets in combat. Next, it is revealed that an Indian spy has been caught in Pakistan and Kangana volunteers to go on the daring rescue mission. She reminds herself it is all about the country as she faces one hurdle after the other. At one point, she says, “Every time, dialogue cannot be the solution. Sometimes, you need to fight it out with your enemy on the battlefield.”

Sharing the trailer on X (Twitter), Kangana wrote, "Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi (Now the enemy will be attacked from the sky, this is that Bharat that will not leave you if you touch it)!

About the movie

Tejas has been in the pipeline for many years now. The film was earlier slated to be released in December 2020. The IAF is the first of India's defence forces to induct women into combat roles. The film Tejas is set in 2016 when this historic decision was rolled out. It revolves around a daring female fighter pilot.

Kangana Ranaut, who plays the protagonist, underwent extensive training for four months to master the special combat techniques used in the Indian forces. It is for the time that she will be playing a soldier on the silver screen.

"Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film, where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot, who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I'm looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one," speaking of the project, Kangana Ranaut had told Mumbai Mirror in a 2020 interview.

