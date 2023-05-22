Tere Vaaste: Vicky Kaushal promises to bring stars for Sara Ali Khan in new song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The second romantic number from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is titled Tere Vaaste but is more fast paced than the first one, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. The new song shows Vicky and Sara dancing their hearts out in a under-construction building as if expressing their excitement for their new home. Also read: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ajmer Sharif Dargah ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release, gets mobbed by fans. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song Tere Vaaste.

The melodious song has been sung by Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi with music by Sachin- Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song was unveiled by Vicky and Sara at the iconic Raj Mandir theatre in Jaipur on Monday.

A tiny portion of the song was heard in a video which showed Vicky and Sara playing the song in their car as they travelled to Jaipur. The two are currently in Rajasthan for the promotions of the film ahead of its release in theatres on June 2.

Last week, the first song, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, was unveiled from the film. It was a soothing romantic number which showed Vicky and Sara as a married couple, living in a joint family setup, planning to take a new house in a high-rise society. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh.

It is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi and Luka Chuppi fame. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have presented the film.

Talking about the film, Vicky earlier said, “Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.” Sara added, "I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it."

Calling the film a family entertainer, director Laxman said, “This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout.”

