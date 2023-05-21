Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ajmer Sharif Dargah ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release, gets mobbed by fans. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. Earlier in the day, she was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport as she was on her way to Jaipur for the promotions of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with Vicky Kaushal. A video from Sara's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah has surfaced online and it features a frenzy among fans who spotted the actor. Also read: Sara Ali Khan confirms Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

At the dargah, Sara wore a mint green salwar suit. She had her dupatta covering her head and wore sunglasses. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the actor is seen tying a thread to a wall of the dargah and praying.

Several fans were seen surrounding her as she walked inside the dargah premises. Her security personnel walked along with her. In a photo, Sara is seen praying with folded hands while seeking blessings ahead of her film release.

Sara is frequently seen visiting temples and dargahs on various occasions. In 2021, Sara had visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah with her mother Amrita Singh. The actor had shared photos from their visit, in which the mother-daughter duo twinned in ethnic ensembles. They were also wearing face masks, owing to the safety precaution amid Covid outbreak. Sharing the photos, Sara had written in the caption, “Jumma Mubarak.”

Sara Ali Khan is the eldest child of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She also has a brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan who will be soon making his Bollywood debut. Amrita and Saif got divorced in 2004.

Sara recently returned to Mumbai after making her Cannes debut. She is all set for Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film also has Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi among the star cast. Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 2.

Besides this, Sara also has several films in the pipeline. This includes Metro In Dino, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She is also a part of Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

