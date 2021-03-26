Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / New poster of Madhoo from Thalaivi unveiled on her birthday, watch her share a tender moment with her Roja co-star
bollywood

New poster of Madhoo from Thalaivi unveiled on her birthday, watch her share a tender moment with her Roja co-star

A new poster of actor Madhoo from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi was unveiled on Friday, on the occasion of her birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Madhoo and Arvind Swami in Thalaivi.

On actor Madhoo's birthday on Friday, a new poster of her character from Thalaivi was unveiled. In the Kangana Ranaut-starrer, she will be seen as VN Janaki Ramachandran, wife of actor-politician MG Ramachandran.

Sharing the poster, the Instagram account of Zee Studios wrote: "Wishing #Madhoo #Madhubala Garu a very Happy Birthday from the #Thalaivi team." The picture showed a tender moment between Madhoo's character and MGR, played by Arvind Swami in the film.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pagglait review: Sanya is anything but crazy in a tale of family, death, life

Priyanka 'super proud' of Parineeti, tweets this message for her movie Saina

When Sushant spoke about why Ankita gave up Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan

Neetu turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor

Arvind and Madhoo starred as husband and wife in the Mani Ratnam film, Roja, back in the 1990s.

On Kangana's birthday earlier this month, the first trailer of the film was unveiled. The film chronicles actor-politician J Jayalalithaa's journey from a young aspiring actor to a successful star and later, a career in politics.

Among those who praised the trailer were fellow actors Juhi Chawla and Samantha Akkineni. Juhi wrote in an appreciation tweet, "Kangana you are an OUTSTANDING actress .. ... a crazy , fearless , volatile , genius girl ..!!!!! Many Many Congratulations ..!!! May you use your limitless creative potential in a positive direction..!!! Happy Happy Birthday too ..!!! @KanganaTeam."

Also read: After Thalaivi, Ram Gopal Varma changes mind about Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark: 'No one has your versatility'

Samantha wrote, "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre."

Ram Gopal Varma also appreciated her effort but said he didn't agree that she could be compared to Hollywood greats such as Meryl Streep. However, he followed it up with another tweet saying that he did indeed believe that she is the most versatile actress in the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut thalaivi

Related Stories

bollywood

After Thalaivi, Ram Gopal Varma changes mind about Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark: 'No one has your versatility'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:07 AM IST
bollywood

Samantha Akkineni calls Kangana Ranaut 'bravest, most talented actress of our generation' on watching Thalaivi trailer

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:50 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP