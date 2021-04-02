Thalaivi song Chali Chali: Kangana Ranaut brings back J Jayalalithaa's superstar days. Watch

The first song from Thalaivi, Chali Chali, capturing the initial phase of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's cinematic career, it out. It was launched by actor Samantha Akkineni.

Launching the song in Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu, Samantha took to her social media sharing, "Amma's unmatched grace and her stunning screen presence is known to all. Witness her fanfare from Cinema to CM. #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out! I am absolutely in love with everything this team is releasing God bless".

The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead as the actor-minister. She is seen dancing on a movie set in a pond and with some extras. Taking cues from Jayalalithaa's first film Vennira Adai (1965), Chali Chali replicates the iconic looks of her.

Thalaivi tells the story Jayalalithaa's life through various stages. From her struggles in the film world to reaching stardom and then entering politics.

Thalaivi is directed by Vijay and is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres on April 23. Recently, Kangana said that her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. She even called film producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra names and said that they were 'hiding' if they are contemplating changing the release dates of their films due to the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood. History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don't mess with the mother)," she wrote in her tweet.