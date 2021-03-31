IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut claims she'll 'save' film industry with Thalaivi, says 'thekedaar' Karan Johar. Aditya Chopra are hiding
Kangana Ranaut plays J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut plays J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she'll 'save' film industry with Thalaivi, says 'thekedaar' Karan Johar. Aditya Chopra are hiding

Kangana Ranaut is pinning a lot of hopes on her movie, Thalaivi. The actor claims that her film will bring audiences back to theatres.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:01 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi is sticking to its 23 April release date, even as other film producers contemplate a delay. Many filmmakers had announced bold new release dates for their movies earlier this year but they might delay them now amid the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

However, the makers of Thailavi are standing by their original release date. Kangana, took to Twitter to talk about how her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. She even called film producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra names.


"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood. History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don't mess with the mother)," she wrote in her tweet.

Also read: Sana Khan sips on gold plated coffee on 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa with husband Anas Saiyad, see pics

The first song from Thalaivi will be released on April 2, Friday. The film is a biopic about the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. It is directed by Vijay and also stars Aravind Swamy as M. G. Ramachandran.

Recently, a fan of Kangana had tweeted how one should watch Simi Garewal's interview of Jayalalithaa before they watched Thalaivi. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut thalaivi karan johar + 1 more

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut showered praise on Sanya Malhotra and called her talented.
Kangana Ranaut showered praise on Sanya Malhotra and called her talented.
bollywood

Kangana showers praise on Sanya: ‘You deserve everything and much more’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut said that she was happy about the fact that people were recognising Sanya Malhotra's talent. She added Sanya was deserving of all the success coming her way and 'much more'.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has praised Simi Garewal while bashing Karan Johar.
Kangana Ranaut has praised Simi Garewal while bashing Karan Johar.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut praises Simi Garewal but not without slamming Karan Johar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has said that Simi Garewal's interview of J Jayalalithaa helped her prepare for her role in Thalaivi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP