Kangana Ranaut praises Simi Garewal's interviews, says Karan Johar's show is about 'bullying, gossip, frustrated sex'

Kangana Ranaut clearly has a favourite when it comes to celebrity interviewers. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Simi Garewal's style of interviewing but supplemented it with bashing Karan Johar some more.

A fan had tweeted how one should watch Simi's interview with late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, before they watched Thalaivi. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."

Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex https://t.co/ex0KySDI1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021





Simi Garewal hosted Rendezvous with Simi Garewal from 1997 for five seasons. She interviewed stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others.

Koffee With Karan started airing in 2004 and has had six seasons so far. Karan has also interviewed stars such as Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

Kangana, too, had appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan, which laid the ground for her long and constant beef with the filmmaker. On the show, she called Karan a 'flagbearer of nepotism' and 'movie mafia'. Afterwards, the comments snowballed into a full-fledged feud. While Karan did react to Kangana's statements in the beginning, he refrains from commenting on her altogether now. Kangana, however, drags Karan's name often in her tweets and interviews.

Earlier last year, Kangana had even called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu Karan's 'bootlickers'. Karan, however, said last year in an interview to Mumbai Mirror that he was too old and wise to hold any malice in his heart for anybody.

“So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I’m too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana," he said.

