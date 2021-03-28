Kangana Ranaut says she was an 'unwanted child', but now 'best of the world' hail her

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday patted herself on the back after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri heaped compliments on her. The two won National Film Awards earlier this week.

He took to Twitter and hailed Kangana's 'relentless energy' and said that she should win an award for that as well. He wrote, "I think @KanganaTeam must get an award only for her relentless energy, working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force... a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her."

Kangana wrote back, "I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work, not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it’ I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed (red heart)."

Kangana has often spoken about being an unwanted child, especially after her parents lost a male child 10 days after his birth. "When I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child," she said at an event on the sidelines of International Women's Day in 2016.

Earlier this month, she wrote in a series of tweets that her parents didn't mind having had her, since she was 'beautiful' and would be easy to marry off. "Growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time." She added, "There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful."

Kangana has been hyping herself on social media this year. She has been working on back-to-back projects such as Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and now Tejas. Up next, she has a spiritual sequel to Manikarnika, and a political drama featuring her as former PM Indira Gandhi.

