Thank God poster: Ajay Devgn's first look as Chitragupt revealed. See pic

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a poster of his upcoming film Thank God on social media. The poster also revealed Ajay's regal look from the film. Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God

Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family. #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”

One fan commented, “Chitragupt wearing goggles." Another one called it “jabardast (powerful) look.” One Akshay Kumar fan asked, “Isn't it clashing with Akki's (Akshay Kumar) Ram Setu?”

Thank God is touted as a slice of life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakul talked about the film and said, “It's comedy and (has) a lot of emotion. I just happened to see the film about two weeks back and I walked out with the feeling that we really wanted the audience to go through (it). It touches your heart, and it's like a Munnabhai-(MBBS)-meets-Oh-My-God space; not that it's got anything to do with that but that's the space. I think it's entertaining and I think people will hopefully go to the theaters to watch it”.

Last year in an interview with PTI, Sidharth had said Thank God is a sweet, contemporary film with a "lovely message". "For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. 'Thank God' talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever," he said.

