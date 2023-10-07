Shehnaaz Gill wants filmmakers to take risks with her: I want to work on my craft

Actor-reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill, who currently stars in comedy film Thank You For Coming, says she aspires to have a versatile filmography. The actor, a known name in Punjabi movies, shot to fame with her stint on the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss in 2019 and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill on being treated equally in Bollywood: 'Bade logo ko alag dikhaya jata ha aur chote logon ko side pe'

Shehnaaz Gill shares her wish

Shehnaaz Gill attends a promotional event for Thank You for Coming.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 29-year-old actor said she is often approached with roles which are closer to her real self and she now wants to break the cycle. "Don’t judge a book by its cover, read me carefully. They (makers) are thinking of me in a certain way. I feel they want to show my real-self on screen but I can’t be doing only this kind of role. Like, recently I heard a script, in which I’m playing a beautiful girl who is an internet sensation.

"This is my reality and I want to break this notion in films. I want to do something different on screen. I would like filmmakers to take risks and present me in a different way. I’m willing to do a workshop and all. I believe my talent just gives me a chance to do different things,” Gill told PTI in an interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As an actor, she wants to develop her own process for playing a character, which includes preparation and improvisation. "I believe actors should improvise. When you have the script, you should not learn it by heart, just understand the character, do a workshop and play the part accordingly. I want to work on my craft and analyse the script,” Gill said.

Her latest release Thank You For Coming follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. The coming-of-age comedy is directed by Karan Boolani from a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

The film has a crucial message regarding sex education, according to Gill. "I believe in narrations. When I heard this script, I liked it and felt, ‘This is something different, let’s do it.' Sex education is very important. This is really very important,” she added.

Thank You For Coming actors

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actors Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi star in pivotal roles in the film, which hit the screens Friday. Kapila, who previously acted in movies such as Sukhee, Selfiee, and Ghost Stories, said it was the first time she received a bound script. “Many times, when we get the film, we don’t get the script. We are just called for an audition and are not told anything. There are times when you don’t get to see the film before the release.

"This is the first time we were invited for a table reading and we got a bound script, so I knew what I was going to do. We would earlier get synopsis, character sketch only and nothing beyond that. So this is a milestone for me,” Kusha Kapila, 34, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shibani Bedi said she realised her character has an important part in the story after reading the script. “When we heard the script, we felt it was more than just a side character. Every character is important, adding something to the story and has a beautiful arc. Besides, it is really funny,” the 37-year-old actor said.

Dolly Singh, 30, said she could relate to the story of Thank You For Coming. “After giving two to four rounds of auditions, then you get an idea about the story and the character. I was like, ‘This is so funny. When I was finalised and I got the script, which was written by two girls, it felt as if it was my story,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON