Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar's film registers 'low' performance, mints only 80 lakh

Thank You For Coming, helmed by Karan Boolani, witnessed a ‘low’ performance at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹80 lakh nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh. (Also Read | Thank You For Coming review: Bhumi Pednekar's sex comedy is peachy, not preachy)

About Thank You For Coming

Dolly Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Shibani Bedi in a still from Thank You For Coming.

The movie revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Thank You For Coming hit the theatres on Friday. It also stars Sushant Divgikar, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor.

Thank You For Coming review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Thank You For Coming does struggle to clearly convey what exactly it wants to say, and it happens at a lot of places, but I was left pleasantly surprised with the mere intent with which the makers put together this sex comedy, and added a dash of meaning to it rather than letting it be just slapstick. For a sex comedy, Thank You For Coming thankfully doesn't have jarring use of slangs or vulgar jokes. Of course, the sexual connotations in most of the lines ought to be there to establish the tone and set the premise, but it never gets overboard to an extent that it appears awkward."

Bhumi on her role in film

Bhumi Pednekar recently spoke about her role in Thank You For Coming. As quoted by news agency ANI, she said, "The fact that I have been compared to all-time acting greats like Carole Lombard and Goldie Hawn by the media for my performance in Thank You For Coming is a hugely gratifying validation that will forever be special for me. I can't believe that people are saying that I have delivered a performance of a lifetime. I'm still pinching myself reading all the love coming my way and I'm very happy about it."

She added, "As an actor, I have only wanted to swim against the tide. The greater the challenge, the harder the task at hand, the more the opportunity to break the norm, this kind of environment is my thriving spot. I'm hugely grateful to all the film-makers who have seen me to be actor who will always try and go that extra mile for their vision."

