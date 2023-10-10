Thank You For Coming box office collection day 4: Bhumi Pednekar film struggles on 1st Monday, earns 35 lakh

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 4: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's sex comedy received a poor response at the box office on its opening weekend and the film fell further on Monday. It collected around ₹35 lakhs on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Shibani Bedi was ready to 'pack her bags' before landing Thank You For Coming: 'Can't take all these rejections'

Dolly Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Thank You For Coming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The portal claims the film recorded 11.74 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. It now stands at a four day total of ₹4.77 crore. It had clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj and Rajveer Deol and Paloma's Dono in theatres on Friday.

Thank You For Coming revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Besides Bhumi and Shehnaaz, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearances in the film. Karan Boolani has directed the film and his wife and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor has co-produced it.

Shehnaaz Gill is in hospital

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is recuperating in a Mumbai hospital after ggetting food poisoning during the film's extensive promotions. Rhea Kapoor visited her at the hospital Monday night and Anil Kapoor cheered her up by commenting during her Instagram Live.

Thank You For Coming audition video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Rhea Kapoor shared the audition video Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. She captioned it on Instagram, “Auditions and chemistry tests for Thank You For Coming, in the pandemic! Couldn’t have asked for a better Kanika, Pallavi and Tina. Besties for life. Thank You For Coming is in Cinemas! Some real Gems from @radsanand and @prashastisingh.”

Bhumi Pednekar on Thank You For Coming

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi recently talked about playing the lead role of Kanika in the film. She said, "As an actor, I have only wanted to swim against the tide. The greater the challenge, the harder the task at hand, the more the opportunity to break the norm, this kind of environment is my thriving spot. I'm hugely grateful to all the film-makers who have seen me to be actor who will always try and go that extra mile for their vision."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON