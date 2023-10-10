News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shehnaaz Gill gets hospitalised after Thank You For Coming promotions, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor check on her health

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 10, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Days after the release of her film Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz Gill was hospitalised as she contracted an infection during film promotions.

Actor Shehnaaz Gil is currently recovering from a food infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. She recently saw the release of her film, Thank You For Coming, and had fallen sick during the extensive promotions for the film. Late Monday, film's co-producer Rhea Kapoor paid her a visit the hospital to check on her health. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill wants filmmakers to take risks with her: I want to work on my craft

Rhea Kapoor (right) visited Shehnaaz Gill at Kokilaben Hospital on Monday.
Rhea Kapoor visits Shehnaaz Gill

A paparazzo account on Instagram has shared a video of Rhea Kapoor making an exit from the hospital and waving to the photographers after getting into her car. Many expressed their concern for Shehnaaz' health in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Get well soon.. take care.” Another commented, “Tu sherni hai humari (you are our lioness).” Some said Shehnaaz was hit by the evil eye and one of the comments even read, “Get well Soon Shehnaaz nazar lag gai meri gudia ko (the evil eye got you).”

Shehnaaz Gill shares update from hospital

Shehnaaz had earlier conducted an Instagram Live from the hospital. A video of the live session was shared by fans online. Dressed up in hospital clothes and lying on the hospital bed, she had said, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone’s time comes and goes and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich, wasn't well. I have a food infection.)"

Anil Kapoor had also commented during the live session, “Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (all are watching the film and appreciating it).”

Shehnaaz plays Rushi Kalra in Thank You For Coming. It follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. The coming-of-age comedy is directed by Karan Boolani from a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
