Thank You For Coming first reviews from TIFF: Bhumi Pednekar's ‘star turn’ in a ‘hilarious and empathetic’ sex comedy

Karan Boolani's sex comedy Thank You For Coming has received an overwhelming response from international publications after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The reviews have unanimously praised the central performance of Bhumi Pednekar and upheld its hilarious tone and empathetic gaze. (Also Read: Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani on his chick flick: My only attempt was to not make men feel like the enemy)

Bhumi's ‘star performance’

The cast of Thank You For Coming in Toronto for the world premiere at TIFF(Instagram)

IndieWire states in its review of the film, “Co-written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh and anchored by a vibrant comedic performance from star Bhumi Pednekar, this coming-of-age tale is narrated like a fable — or a very long episode of Sex and the City, albeit more akin to the cleaned-up versions aired on TBS.”

Screen Rant's review hails Bhumi's performance as something that takes the film several notches higher. It reads, “Thankfully, both screenwriters and director know how to avoid didactic cliches, relying instead on Pednekar's innate comedic timing and chemistry with her costars to carry the movie.”

Progressive and empathetic

The review by Mashable claims the film is a ‘welcome addition’ to the genre of feminist romp. “What's most brilliant about it though, is its handling of themes like marital pressure, societal criticism, and sexual shame and independence. Conversations about masturbation, nonconsensual porn, and sexuality are smartly woven in,” the review states.

IndieWire reflects the same stance and says, “It’s hard to deny Pednekar’s irrepressible charm and importance of the empowering if somewhat basic message of female solidarity and self-actualization at the film’s heart.”

Screen Rant also states that the film is a much-needed intimate chick flick from a country that's been offering global historical blockbusters. “While India may be captivating the global market with epics like RRR and the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD, Thank You For Coming instead shines a light on the everyday concerns of women in India,” the review says.

Premiere at TIFF

The cast and the makers attended the premiere at TIFF and walked the red carpet while dancing to the beats of a dhol. Producer Anil Kapoor was even seen dancing on his signature track My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan (1989) with Bhumi at a media event.

Thank You For Coming also stars Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor. The film is co-produced by Anil's daughter Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It is slated to release in Indian cinemas on October 6.

