Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani on his chick flick: My only attempt was to not make men feel like the enemy

Karan Boolani's chick flick Thank You For Coming is gearing for its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Ahead of the gala, the director told Variety in a new interview that while he distanced himself from the writing process, he did ensure that men don't come across as enemies in the film. (Also Read: Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's bold film on sex, orgasms and female bonding) Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Thank You For Coming.

What Karan said

“When we were developing the script, obviously, I pushed myself away from it as [far as] possible, because inherently, I knew that it is an experience that I will never understand – at least, the female pleasure part of it,” said Karan in the interview.

The film is co-written by Broken But Beautiful screenwriter Radhika Anand and stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh. Karan added, however, that he ensured that men don't come across as the enemy in the chick flick. "My only attempt was to make it feel like it wasn’t that man was the enemy, that man was also a part of this system and not just a victim, but maybe also somewhere, prey to this system, because the story is so strong from a woman’s point of view that it shouldn’t make another gender that is also trapped within this system, the enemy… the patriarchal system is our antagonist, and it’s invisible.”

Karan is married to Rhea Kapoor, who has co-produced Thank You For Coming under Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network alongside Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. He previously directed the spy thriller show, 24, starring Anil Kapoor, for Colors TV, and the series Selection Day for Netflix India.

Premiere at TIFF

The lead cast of the film, Bhumi Pendekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh, have landed in Toronto for the world premiere.

Ahead of the premiere, Bhumi said in a statement, “It celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are in search of love and how they want to live their life freely. It is very encouraging to see that the jury at TIFF deemed this as a significant theme to be reflected on. I look forward to showing the world through Thank You For Coming, how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today."

Thank You For Coming is slated to release in cinemas on October 6.

