Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor face off in desi western; fans 'can't wait to see them together'

The much-anticipated trailer for Anil Kapoor's upcoming film Thar was released on Monday afternoon. The western noir thriller sees the veteran actor co-star with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik also feature in the film. It is set to release on Netflix on May 6. Also read: Anil Kapoor recalls 40 years of friendship with Satish Kaushik

The trailer, shared by Netflix India, on YouTube, opens with cops Anil and Satish investigating a gruesome murder in the desert. We then get a glimpse of Harsh's mysterious antiques dealer as he arrives in town. The action then kicks into high gear as we get glimpses of chases, killings, and a cat-and-mouse game between Anil and Harsh's characters.

Fans shared their praise for the trailer and anticipation for the film, particularly after seeing Anil and Harsh face off on screen. One fan commented, “This looks good. Can't wait to see you together.” Another fan wrote, “This looks fire. Anil sir is getting better.”

This is the second time Anil and Harsh are working together after last year's AK vs AK, where they both played fictionalised versions of themselves. However, in that film, Harsh only had a cameo so Thar marks the first time they are co-starring in full-length roles. Talking about working with his son, Anil Kapoor shared, “I love working with young and new talent and with Thar bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers it gives me a completely different perspective on films.”

The film's synopsis reads, "In the heart of the an unforgiving desert, come join as a violent tale of retribution unfolds with Netflix's Thar." Inspired by western noir genre, Thar is set in the eighties and features Harsh Varrdhan as Siddharth, an antique dealer. The movie traces Siddharth’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Raj has also written the film and penned the dialogues with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

