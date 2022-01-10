‘That’s a Vedha I want to see’: says original 'Vikram' R Madhavan to Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha look

On his birthday on Monday, Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to a gift--the first look at his upcoming action film Vikram Vedha. The actor shared his rugged look as the gangster Vedha on his social media on Monday morning, receiving much love and appreciation from fans. Among those who appreciated the look was R Madhavan, who played Vikram in the original Tamil film.

Quote-tweeting Hrithik’s picture, Madhavan wrote, “Now that’s a ‘Vedha’ I do want to see…. Wow bro... this is EPIC. Damnnnnn.” Madhavan had played the cop Vikram, who takes on the gangster Vedha in the original film.

The original film--directed by the husband-wife duo of Pushkar and Gayathri-- released in 2017 and starred Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha and R Madhavan as Vikram. The two roles are being played by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, respectively, in the Hindi remake. Pushkar-Gayathri are directing the Hindi version as well, which will hit the theatres in September.

The film was announced in July 2021 and the shooting commenced sometime later. Last year, while speaking to Pinkvilla about sharing the screen space in the film, Saif had said, “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks.”

Vikram Vedha is loosely based on the folk tale Vikram-Betaal from Betaal Pachisi and shows a cop and a criminal going against each other. The plot deals with moral ambiguity as well as the right and wrong. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the film also stars Radhika Apte.

