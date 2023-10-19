The Archies song Sunoh gives glimpse inside lives of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's characters. Watch

The first song, Sunoh, from The Archies was released on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the film's director Zoya Akhtar shared a snippet of the track. She wrote, "This is my story, #Sunoh! You can’t ignore me, sunoh! First song from #TheArchies out now!" (Also Read | Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor take to Mumbai streets as they announce release date of The Archies)

About Sunoh

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in stills from The Archies song Sunoh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The over two-minute-long song gives a glimpse inside the lives of the characters played by Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Sunoh has been created by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot, and performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

Talking about the song, Javed said in a statement, "Writing Sunoh was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s' rock and roll era. It's a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics. Being a part of The Archies has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zoya said, “With Sunoh, we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s. The Archies is a celebration of that era. The song had to evoke simplicity, nostalgia, but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with the Gen-Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock n’ roll boys at heart, so they nailed it.”

About The Archies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the teenagers. It transports viewers on an enchanting journey back to the captivating era of the 1960s, set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India. The Archies will release worldwide on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Who plays what in The Archies

The Indian adaptation of the comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda play Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor play Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja play Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON