The Bengal Files box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri film earns just 1 crore, only 30% of The Kashmir Files

The Bengal Files box office collection day 1: The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, arrived with a bunch of controversies. The film's trailer was not shown at the launch that took place in Kolkata, and the film has also not received any theatres in the state. Amid these, how has the film marked its opening day at the box office? The Bengal Files box office collection day 1: Anupam Kher plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's film.

The Bengal Files opened with ₹1.63 crore (India net) on its first day, marking a moderate start for the latest entry in the trilogy of films by the director, according to Sacnilk. The film has been mired in controversy with no theaters taking up its release in West Bengal.

In comparison, The Kashmir Files had collected ₹ 3.55 crore on its first day of release in 2022. It remains to be seen whether The Bengal Files picks up after the opening and shows momentum in the next few days, given word of mouth is crucial for such a growth to take place. The film received polarizing response upon release, with some calling it a ‘masterpiece’ and others calling it ‘propaganda.’

The Bengal Files evokes extreme reactions on social media

Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has been abuzz with mixed reactions. Some viewers praised the film as a “hard‑hitting cinematic experience of 2025”, lauding its portrayal of the horrors of Direct Action Day. Others dismissed it as biased or hollow. The emotional impact and historical intensity generated intense debate, solidifying its status as a polarising yet thought-provoking release.

What's the controversy

Controversy shadowed the film’s rollout, especially in West Bengal. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri accused theatre owners of being pressured not to screen the movie. Producer Pallavi Joshi escalated the issue with an open letter to the President of India, claiming an “unofficial ban”, despite no formal censor objections

Which city saw the highest occupancy?

On its opening day, The Bengal Files saw a varied occupancy across major Indian cities. Chennai led with an impressive 57.5% overall occupancy, peaking at 73% during evening shows despite having just 10 screenings. Bengaluru followed closely with 37.3%, with a strong 50% turnout in the evening. Lucknow (28%) and Hyderabad (22%) also recorded solid numbers. Meanwhile, Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR), with over 200 shows each, maintained moderate occupancies at 18.3% and 21%, respectively.

About the film

Anchoring the narrative is an ensemble cast which includes Mithun Chakraborty, supported by Anupam Kher and producer-actor Pallavi Joshi. Darshan Kumar and Simrat Kaur play pivotal roles, while Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur round out the ensemble.