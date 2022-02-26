The Fame Game Twitter reactions: Viewers love Madhuri Dixit but not 'the worst title since Cougar Town'

Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game was released on Netflix on February 25. The show marked Madhuri's OTT debut. The show is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and also stars actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in important roles. The Fame Game has received mixed reactions from the viewers on Twitter. (Also read: The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unimpressed by the show's title but suprised by the series it, one Twitter user wrote, “Okay the fame game (worst series title since cougar town) is actually great? hits all the prestige cable soap notes, is gorgeously scored and shot, and while most of the character beats and motivations are familiar, the writing makes thoughtful use of the meta subtext. ” Another one replied saying, “Title could've been better.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another fan tweeted that he was “dissatified” after watching the show. He wrote, “Was so enthusiastic about Madhuri Dixit’s first streaming series The Fame Game on #Netflix, however after watching the first four episodes, I’m extremely dissatisfied with the story’s poor execution. hope it improves in the upcoming episodes.#MadhuriDixit #FameGame #Bollywood."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praising the show, another one wrote, “Congratulations mam on such a brilliant show!! I was absolutely blown away with The Fame Game! Every character is intriguing. Mam you are absolutely Amazing! Anamika is a Fascinating and powerful character. Your flawless performance and beauty is a wonder!" While another fan hoped for a 'better ending' and wrote, “Binge watched the fame game..you are still perfect Madhuri ma'am..Ending was heart breaking..but hoping next season and with Better ending..lots of love.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Netflix series, Madhuri plays the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to more scrutiny on her life.

The Hindustan Times review of the show , “The trauma inflicted on children by their parents’ actions plays a big role in The Fame Game. Much of the story hinges on young Anamika’s relationship with her domineering mother, played by Suhasini Mulay. Anamika’s mother is an absolute shark, who forced her daughter to work in the film business when she was barely an adult. She had control on Anamika’s life and career from an early age, which she is in no mood to relinquish. She is clearly the boss of the house.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and also stars actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in important roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.