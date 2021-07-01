Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Family Man, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary to be part of Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who became a household name thanks to her roles in Scam 1992 and The Family Man, will be seen with Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in Looop Lapeta.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Shreya Dhanwanthary played a character Zoya in The Family Man.

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie Looop Lapeta, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Shreya became a household name after her powerful performances in the insanely popular series Scam 1992 and Family Man.

The makers were looking for a popular and strong actor to match up to Taapsee and Tahir (who play Savi and Satya respectively), and Shreya, who has worked with Ellipsis Entertainment previously, was the instant choice for the part of Julia in the new-age millennial film.

Speaking about her role in the forthcoming film, Shreya Dhanwanthary said, "There were many reasons for me to take up the film. The part offered to me was so delicious I couldn't say no. I took my first steps with Tanuj and Atul from Ellipsis. The title is so loopy. And because I am always itching to try something new and crazy, which is what Looop Lapeta is."

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.

The upcoming film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

As of now, Looop Lapeta is scheduled to release this year. It was initially slated for a January release this year but was pushed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

