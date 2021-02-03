The Girl on the Train trailer: Parineeti Chopra is trying hard to find the missing link in this psychological thriller

The trailer for Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is out and ranks high on the suspense quotient. Parineeti looks convincing in the role of a divorcee trying to remember the missing portions of her memory while being questioned in a murder investigation. While she is under the radar of the police, a lot more secrets seem to be in the offing for everyone to discover.

The Girl on the Train is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's 2016 Hollywood film of the same name. The American film was based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel of the same name. It features Parineeti, who essays the role played by Emily in the original, as Meera. In the film's Bollywood adaptation, Parineeti plays the eponymous, alcoholic divorcee who takes a train, but becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

After the teaser release, the film has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users. Thrilled about the same, Parineeti said, "I'm excited as well as nervous that with the teaser drop of the film TGOTT has been rated the most awaited film! I just hope that even after the trailer and after watching the film people give it as much love as they gave the teaser."

Netflix had recently shared first looks of other cast members including Aditi, Kirti and Avinash. Dropping the posters on its official social media handles, Netflix noted, "Planning to take random trips on the train with the hope of running into one of these guys at least #TGOTT".

The Girl on the Train is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 26.

