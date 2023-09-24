The Great Indian Family box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal movie shows little improvement, earns 3.2 cr total

The Great Indian Family box office: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's family drama showed a little improvement on its first Saturday but still remained low at the box office. The film collected ₹1.8 crore on Saturday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame and also stars Manushi Chhillar. Also read: The Great Indian Family review: Vicky Kaushal film is an overdose of democracy, diversity and drama

Vicky Kaushal plays Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family.

The report states the film had opened in theatres on Friday at ₹1.4 crore. It showed very little growth on day 2 and now stands at ₹3.2 crore after two days of its release.

More about film

The Great Indian Family revolves around Vicky Kaushal's Bhajan Kumar who is known as a bhajan singer but his world comes crashing down when he learns that he may actually be a Muslim and not a Hindu. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan and Ashutosh Ujjwal. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and made under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Vicky Kaushal talks about film

Talking to PTI about the film, Vicky said, "It is a celebration of our family values, our diversity. It is all said in a way, which is not like where we are trying to teach or preach you something. It is said in a way that is entertaining. It will make you laugh, it will make you feel good about being part of the Indian family and culture."

"I take a lot of pride in the diversity that India holds. I feel it is most unique and special about us, where every 100 km the spices, the food, the language, the culture changes. But there's something that unites us, the values that unites us. It is across everywhere, whether it is cities or small towns or rich or poor. It is just those values that make us Indian, and that is something in which I take pride in," he added.

