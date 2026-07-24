The India Story review: This Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal film is a WhatsApp forward held together by emotional drama

The India Story review

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade

Director: Chettan DK

Star rating: ★★

The India Story review: The film is directed by Chettan DK.

Watching The India Story feels like getting two films for the price of one, except only one of them is worth watching. The first half is a WhatsApp forward stretched so painfully thin that it mistakes repetition for storytelling. Then, almost out of nowhere, the film morphs into an emotional drama in its second half, making you wonder if someone swapped screenplays during the interval.

The premise

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Directed by Cheytan DK, the story follows Yogesh (Shreyas Talpade), a grieving father who takes his daughter's cancer death to court. Convinced that rampant pesticide use in farming and food adulteration are responsible for her illness, he files a case seeking accountability. Fighting on his behalf is advocate Archana (Kajal Aggarwal). What unfolds next forms the rest of the film.

Movie Review The India Story 2/5 The film examines the impact of chemical misuse and pesticide-heavy farming on communities. Director Chettan DK Cast Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Shreyas Talpade, Trisha Sarda, Murli Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant, and Sham Mashilkar Verdict This film desperately needed stronger research and more sensitive handling.

The film has the right idea but absolutely no clue how to execute it. It opens on the flimsiest of foundations, with logic taking an early exit. Archana is arguing her very first case, yet in two separate hearings, she keeps repeating the exact same argument as if saying it twice somehow makes it stronger. Her biggest piece of evidence is an AI-generated documentary created by a supposed professor. The film expects this to be accepted without question, and that's only the beginning of its problems.

What does not work

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{{^usCountry}} The second half arrives with an entirely different treatment, almost as if it's part of another film altogether. The central angle about harmful food and pesticides disappears, while the film never convincingly establishes how the girl's death is linked to these chemicals in the first place. The attempt is to make things as tragic as possible in the story. Even so, the narrative finally finds a faint emotional pulse, offering at least a few moments that are more engaging than everything that came before. Some facts are truly shocking, but here cancer as a disease becomes the focus, and not its causes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second half arrives with an entirely different treatment, almost as if it's part of another film altogether. The central angle about harmful food and pesticides disappears, while the film never convincingly establishes how the girl's death is linked to these chemicals in the first place. The attempt is to make things as tragic as possible in the story. Even so, the narrative finally finds a faint emotional pulse, offering at least a few moments that are more engaging than everything that came before. Some facts are truly shocking, but here cancer as a disease becomes the focus, and not its causes. {{/usCountry}}

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In its effort to hammer home its message, The India Story frequently crosses the line into promoting paranoia. In one scene, Kajal Aggarwal's character refuses to drink tea from a roadside stall while working on the case, choosing packaged drinking water instead. Watching her, another character quietly puts his cup of tea away, as if the film wants even an everyday roadside chai to be viewed with suspicion. This film desperately needed stronger research and more sensitive handling. Emotional scenes alone cannot compensate for a script built on half-baked ideas.

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Performance wise, Shreyas Talpade does well with the limited material at his disposal. Kajal Aggarwal fares better in the emotional scenes, but once the story shifts to the courtroom, her performance unravels. Neither does she come across as a convincing lawyer, nor does she bring enough gravitas to the role.

Final thoughts

To sum it up, The India Story raises a subject that deserves serious discussion, but sensationalism repeatedly gets in the way. Instead of presenting a well researched case, it relies on fear and emotional manipulation to make its point. For a film so determined to expose the truth, it ends up being its own weakest piece of evidence.