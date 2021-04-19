The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra to marry Sanket Bhosale on April 26

Comedian, television host and playback singer Sugandha Mishra is all set to marry long-time boyfriend Dr Sanket Bhosale on April 26. The duo took to their respective Instagram pages to make the announcement.

Sharing the news, Sugandha wrote: "Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love Feeling really grateful for your wishes.. 26.4.2021." She also shared two romantic pictures with Sanket. While she is dressed in a satin gown, he is in semi-formal attire (jeans and blazer). Sanket shared the news and wrote: "Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings #FeelingGreat #grateful."

A day ago, announcing that they were getting married, Sugandha had written: "Forever @drrrsanket" followed by a bunch of hashtags including such as 'soul mate' and 'power couple'.

A number of her industry colleagues wrote in to congratulate the couple. Gauahar Khan wrote: "Many many congratulations! U are a doll n u deserve a fairy tale. God bless u both ." Neha Kakkar wrote, "Wohoooo!!! Soo happyyy for You both Finally." Mahhi Vij wrote, "Congratulations." Music composer Tony Kakkar said: "Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that."

Sugandha has had a long career in television. She first appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as Vidyavati (teacher).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sugandha had spoken about the difficulties of being a 'good-looking girl' in the world of comedy. “It’s more difficult for a good-looking girl to enter comedy, because such girls usually want to do acting first and look pretty. As a comedian you may have to look bad too, to justify your character, but good-looking girls often face this conflict...whether they should do it or not."