The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu reacts to comment on IT department raids against her

Taapsee Pannu, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, was left in splits as a comment on one of her posts made a reference to the Income Tax department raids against her. She was investigated for tax evasion in March.

On the Post Ka Postmortem segment of the show, host Kapil Sharma read out a comment on a picture of Taapsee grinning. “Lagta hai income tax walon ko kuch nahi mila. Iss liye khadi khadi muskura rahi hai (It looks like the Income Tax department did not find anything, that is why she is grinning),” the comment read.

Taapsee laughed and clapped, while her Rashmi Rocket co-star Abhishek Banerjee said, “Nice one!”

In March, Taapsee tweeted about the Income Tax department raids against her and cracked a joke on herself as well. She responded to allegations that she had a bungalow in Paris, and that cash receipts of ₹5 crore were procured, even finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that she was raided in 2013 as well.

“3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily: 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The ‘alleged’ receipt worth 5 crores to frame and keep for future pitching cause I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of the 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- ‘not so sasti’ anymore,” she wrote, seemingly taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut, who often calls her a ‘sasti copy’ of herself.

On Friday, Taapsee saw the release of Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete. The film, directed by Akarsh Khurana, sheds light on the practice of gender testing in sports.

In an Instagram post, Taapsee thanked viewers for responding to Rashmi Rocket positively. Sharing a picture of herself smiling at her phone, she wrote, “Been just like this… smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5. A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts. We always wished this film travels to each and every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I’m glad we all connected via Rashmi. Keep the love coming, it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries. #RashmiRocket now on your screens :).”